Water outages resolved in Kerry but hosepipe ban on the way

Water shortages affecting parts of Kerry due to the large water mains break in Killarney on Sunday are returing to normal today.

However, it’s likely a hosepipe ban will be implemented in parts of the county this week.

Regional Operations Manager with Irish Water, Margret Attridge says the utility had a lot of trouble finding and releasing an airlock in the line which led to restictions in areas from Killarney to Tralee.





The matter was only resolved last night.

She added that Irish Water will be extending its Dublin hosepipe ban to parts of Kerry this week