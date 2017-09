Customers in parts of North Kerry have experienced water outages today – but Irish Water says it’s not linked to the major breakage at the weekend.

People living in Abbeydorney have been without water today.

The water authority says this is due to a burst pipe and should be restored later this afternoon.

People in Ballybunion and Lisselton have also had no water.

Irish Water says this is due to air getting into the local supply.

Its crew are on site and water should be back later this afternoon.