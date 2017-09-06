Deirdre spoke to Mike O’Halloran to discuss his beliefs that we should donate our water charge refunds to homelessness.
25 Kerry families currently in emergency accomodation
25 families in Kerry are currently living in hotels and B&B accommodation. The figure comes as Fianna Fáil calls for radical action to be taken...
Video of Ballymac family and bat viewed over ten million times
Kerry County Council accused of not protecting wildlife in development of Listowel Bypass
Kerry County Council has been accused of not doing enough to protect wildlife in the development of the proposed Listowel Bypass. Objectors have been making...
Medical matters – Skin
Dr. Eamon is off but Dr. David Buckley sat in the hot seat to talk about skin conditions and skin cancer and he answers...
Water charge refunds
Deirdre spoke to Mike O'Halloran to discuss his beliefs that we should donate our water charge refunds to homelessness. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Water_charges.mp3
A Problem Shared – September 6th, 2017
This week, a listener got in touch to express her annoyance at the ingratitude shown to her by three couples whose weddings she recently...