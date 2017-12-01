Danny Kiiung and Christine Meehan are studying wildlife biology and they are carrying out major research into the New Zealand land hopper. You probably haven’t heard of them before, we here on Kerry Today hadn’t! They are very small terrestrial amphipods i.e. tiny crustaceans. Danny and Christine want to find out how prevalent, if at all, they have become in Ireland and whether they can be considered an invasive species. If you want to help, you can contact Danny and Christine here: https://www.facebook.com/newzealandlandhoppersproject2017/ and http://www.biodiversityireland.ie/help-survey-invasive-new-zealand-land-hoppers-arcitalitrus-dorrieni/
Other Voices festival gets underway today in Dingle
The eir Other Voices annual festival gets underway today in Dingle. The 16th instalment to be hosted in St James' Church and other venues around...
UHK undertaking measures to reduce patients waiting on trolleys
University Hospital Kerry has undertaken a number of measures to reduce patients waiting on trolleys. At the recent HSE South health forum, Cllr John Joe...
Construction of Kenmare homes, under Rebuilding Ireland programme, to begin this month
Further progress has been made on the rollout of Kerry County Council’s housing programme with the construction of 22 new houses in Kenmare set...
Watch Out for those New Zealand Land Hoppers! – November 30th, 2017
Danny Kiiung and Christine Meehan are studying wildlife biology and they are carrying out major research into the New Zealand land hopper. You probably...
Intro matchmaking Dating Slot | November Part 2
Fergal Harrington from www.intro.ie & www.arealkeeper.ie discusses the fear of rejection http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_29_intro.mp3
Citizens Advice | November
Mary Grandfield talks to us about taxation and entitlements in this month's citizens advice feature. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Citizen1.mp3