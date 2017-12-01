Watch Out for those New Zealand Land Hoppers! – November 30th, 2017

Danny Kiiung and Christine Meehan are studying wildlife biology and they are carrying out major research into the New Zealand land hopper. You probably haven’t heard of them before, we here on Kerry Today hadn’t! They are very small terrestrial amphipods i.e. tiny crustaceans. Danny and Christine want to find out how prevalent, if at all, they have become in Ireland and whether they can be considered an invasive species. If you want to help, you can contact Danny and Christine here: https://www.facebook.com/newzealandlandhoppersproject2017/ and http://www.biodiversityireland.ie/help-survey-invasive-new-zealand-land-hoppers-arcitalitrus-dorrieni/