Watch Out for the Lion’s Mane Jellyfish! – July 10th, 2018

People swimming off the Kerry coast are being warned about the dangers of the lion’s mane jellyfish. Director of Oceanworld Aquarium in Dingle, Kevin Flannery says they’ve been spotted off Kenmare Pier in recent days, and he’s advising people to be careful as a sting can be very dangerous. He’s been speaking to Treasa Murphy.

