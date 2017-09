Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will play Ballincollig in today’s pre-season tournament final at the Tralee Sports Complex.

Tip-off is at 4.

This is preceded by the meeting of St.Paul’s Killarney and BFG Neptune at 2.

The Warriors overcame BFG Neptune in last night’s semi final by 63 – 56 with Trae Pemberton top scoring with 27 points. Earlier Ballincollig had 12 points spare over St. Paul’s Killarney winning out by 79 – 67.