There’s been a stark warning that the Maharees on the Dingle peninsula could be destroyed.

It follows huge littering in the area by campers over the weekend.

Local business people and volunteers had to use a tractor to clear the enormous volume of rubbish left behind, which included nappies and human excrement.





Businesman and member of the Maharees Conservation and Heritage Society, Phillip Fitzgibbon says people need to stay off the dunes and take their rubbish home.