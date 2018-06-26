Warning from fire services after disposable barbecue burned sand dunes in Banna

The Kerry Fire and Rescue Service is appealing to people using barbecues to be vigilant.

The warning comes after a disposable barbecue burned part of the sand dunes on Banna Strand.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Kerry, Michael Flynn was speaking as a red warning for forest fires came into effect at 12 noon today; it continues until 12 noon Friday.





The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued the Condition Red Forest Fire Danger Rating Notice today, in advance of further forecasted high temperatures for the rest of the week.

Michael Flynn is asking people to be mindful when lighting barbecues, saying the sensitive sand dunes in Banna were damaged in the blaze.