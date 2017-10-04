Warning of dangerous jellyfish on Kerry beaches

Swimmers and beach goers have been warned to be on the look-out for potentially dangerous Portuguese ‘Man of War’ jellyfish, who’ve been spotted on Fenit Island today.

These creatures are described as very light in colour – their sting is very strong and anyone stung, needs to be treated immediately.

Experts also warn the public not to touch their tentacles and to keep children and animals well away from them.

This particular species of jellyfish are not uncommon along the shorelines off the Kerry coast; it’s believed their recent arrival is due to persistent Southerly winds.