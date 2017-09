Warm The Voice justified favouritism with victory in the big race at Listowel today, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Premier Nursery.

Pat Griffin reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Pat.mp3

Winning trainer Brendan Duke has been speaking with Dave Keena http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/warmvoice.mp3