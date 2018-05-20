Walter Doyle, Meadowlands and formerly of Fenit, Tralee

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm – followed by removal to St. John’s Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral immediately afterwards to Relig Realt na Mara, Churchill. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the RNLI
Majority of second level schools in Kerry involved with Comhairle na nÓg schemes
The majority of second level schools in Kerry are involved with local youth or Comhairle na nÓg schemes. Comhairle na nÓg are local councils for...
Munster Junior Camogie Final Called Off
The Munster Junior Camogie Final is off. Kerry were due to play Cork in Kilmallock but the decider has been postponed due to a bereavement...
Kerry Cricket News
Kerry have won against Balahadreen in the National Cup. Kerry were victorious by 8 wickets, reaching 105 for the loss of 3. Kerry are away to...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Castleisland Mart Novice Club Football Championship Semi-Final Asdee 2-8 Knocknagoshel 2-5 The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues U14 Div 2 Beaufort 7-4 Corca Dhuibhne 1-1 Senior...
Kilmoyley Victorious In North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Final
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Final Kilmoyley 3.11 Causeway 0.13
