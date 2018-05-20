Walter Doyle, Meadowlands and formerly of Fenit, Tralee

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm – followed by removal to St. John’s Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral immediately afterwards to Relig Realt na Mara, Churchill. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the RNLI

