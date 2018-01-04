Wallace Sparks Offaly To Draw With Youthful Dublin Side

Kerry man leads Offaly to upset a youthful Dublin side as they hold them to an unexpected draw in the O’Byrne Cup.

Stephen Wallace took charge of Offaly before this season and is already instilling a traditional Kerry style of play in the Faithful County. A victory here would have been their second in a row after beating Wexford over the weekend.

The majority of the All-Ireland Champions are currently on holiday in South Africa so they fielded a B team. In the match Offaly came back from five-points down at half-time against the Dubs, and were unlucky not to have won the match in the end.

Faithful boss Stephen Wallace says it was a good fightback…