A Walk in memory of JP O’Brien, Strand Road this Sun Sept 10th commencing at the Lock Gates, Tralee

A Walk in memory of JP O’Brien, Strand Road will take place this Sunday September 10th  commencing at the Lock Gates, Tralee at 3pm.  Everyone welcome.  Donations towards the Irish Lung Foundation Association.  Enquires to 087 1269013

