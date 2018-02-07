Some people in Moyvane have been waiting six weeks to have their phone connection repaired. Eir say they’ve a cable fault in the area, and have attempted to fix it by applying to the council for a licence to carry out repairs. Pat Leahy spoke to Jerry.
Schools in Kerry are to receive funding of almost a million euro for computer equipment. It's to go to 157 schools in the county, and...
Council refutes claims it’s to blame for Moyvane land line problems
27 patients on trolleys at UHK
27 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. That's up from 22 patients yesterday. According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation 580 people...
Waiting Six Weeks for Phone Line Repairs – February 7th, 2018
A Problem Shared – February 7th, 2018
Every Wednesday, therapist and psychotherapist, Tony and Val McGinley, join Jerry to give their perspectives on listeners’ dilemmas. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_07_prob.mp3
Ballydesmond Seeing Red Over Road Conditions – February 7th, 2018
A public meeting was held in Ballydesmond this week discuss to discuss the state of roads in the area. Treasa Murphy attended and brought...