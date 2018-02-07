Waiting Six Weeks for Phone Line Repairs – February 7th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Some people in Moyvane have been waiting six weeks to have their phone connection repaired. Eir say they’ve a cable fault in the area, and have attempted to fix it by applying to the council for a licence to carry out repairs. Pat Leahy spoke to Jerry.

