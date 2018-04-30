Waiting Nearly a Decade for My Family Law Case to be Fully Heard – April 30th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Mary, not her real name, told Eamonn Hickson how she’s been going to court for years over a maintenance case for her children. Chair of the Family Law Committee of the Law Society, and Managing Solicitor of the Law Centre in Tralee, Carol Anne Coolican is calling on the government to institute a new family law court system.

