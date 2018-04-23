Voting in the upcoming referendum – April 23rd, 2018

Padraig Burke, County Registrar spoke to Treasa Murphy about what people need to do to ensure they’re eligible to vote in the May 25th referendum.
Kerry farm sells at auction for €610,000
A Kerry farm has sold at auction for €610,000. The sale of the farm, at Listry, Faha, Killarney, was handled by joint agents Tom Spillane...
Three grants allocated to Kerry aquaculture companies
Three grants have been announced for seafood processing and aquaculture companies in Kerry. It's part of €5 million in funding allocated by Agriculture Minister Michael...
Investigation launched into cause of fire in Kenmare church
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at a church in Kenmare. Around 9 o'clock this morning the alarm was raised...
70% of UHK workforce are leaving or considering leaving – April 23rd, 2018
MEP Liadh Ni Riada says almost 70% of University Hospital Kerry’s workforce are leaving or considering leaving. This follows a meeting with the INMO...
Dermot Bannon on Simon fundraising initiative – April 23rd, 2018
Dermot Bannon of Room to Improve spoke to Treasa Murphy about the tv show and the fundraising initiative architects are undertaking for Simon. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/aKT3.mp3