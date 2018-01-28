Voting underway to select candidate to represent Fianna Fáil at next General Election

Voting has just started to select a candidate to represent Fianna Fáil in Kerry at the next General Election.

Around 1,300 members of the party are eligible to vote and they can cast their votes at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney or the Ballygarry House Hotel in Tralee.

They have until 7pm to vote.

The five candidates contesting the Fianna Fáil Kerry convention are TD John Brassil and councillors Michael Cahill, Thomas McEllistrim, Norma Moriarty and Michael O’Shea.

Tralee councillor Norma Foley had declared her intention to stand but it’s understood she withdrew her name a few days ago.

After voting closes at 7pm, the Killarney ballots will be brought to the Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee where all votes will be counted.

The convention will get underway at the Tralee venue at 7.30pm.

The party’s spokesperson on business, enterprise and innovation, Limerick TD, Niall Collins, will chair the event.

It’s expected the winner will be known sometime after 8pm, however, this is dependent on turnout and how close the contest will be.

Fianna Fáil headquarters are expected to add another candidate to partner tonight’s winner although there’s also been speculation that Fianna Fáil may even run three candidates at the next general election.

Christy O’Connell is chairperson of Fianna Fáil in Kerry.

He gave this update on turnout at 4.30pm.