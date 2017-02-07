Vote for your Sports Star for the Month for January

The nominees for Sports Star of the Month for January are:

Killarney Badminton duo Sinead Galvin and Maeve Twomey, who won the Munster Junior Ladies doubles title, beating the Cork/Waterford pairing in the decider.

Sandra Lambe from Callinafercy Rowing Club. Sandra set a new Irish indoor record for 1000 metres.

Duagh woman Aine McKenna, who was star player for Ambassador UCC Glanmire as they secured their fourth Women’s National Cup, defeating Courtyard Liffey in the final.

Who is your Sports Star for the Month for January Sinead Galvin and Maeve Twomey

Sandra Lambe

Aine McKenna View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Call 066 7123666 to register your vote (7.30 to 5.30pm daily)

Vote on line http://www.radiokerry.ie/sportsstar/

Vote via the Radio Kerry Facebook Page Poll

As usual the monthly winner will be profiled on Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk and featured on the Radio Kerry Website http://www.radiokerry.ie/sportsstar/In March 2017 an event will be held at Randles Dromhall Hotel in Killarney to honour all the winners of the previous 12 months at which the Radio Kerry Sports Star of the Year will be announced.

The Radio Kerry Randles Bros Kerry Sports Star of the Month Award is taking a new twist for 2016 where we invite you the listener to cast your vote. Every month you can cast your vote for who you think is the most deserving of the award from a list of 3 nominees.

The listener vote will count for 50% of the vote and a vote from a selected panel will make up the other 50%.