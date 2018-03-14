Volunteers wanted for County CleanUp on April 14th

Kerry residents are being asked to take part in this year’s County Clean-Up, which is now in its seventh year.

Jointly organised by Kerry County Council and KWD Recycling, the event takes place all over the county on Saturday, April 14.

Last year, 5,000 volunteers gathered 6,500 bags of litter on a single day in their own localities.

Organisers are hoping for an even bigger turn-out this year.

Kerry County Council’s Director of Services John Breen, says thousands of cardboard coffee cups were collected last year, and he’s hoping coffee drinkers will change their habits by using re-usable plastic containers instead.

He says everyone in county has a role to play, in keeping the county looking its best: