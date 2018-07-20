Volunteers are being sought to help co-ordinate and marshal the many events at this year’s Rose of Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Volunteers are being sought to help co-ordinate and marshal the many events at this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival from 17th to 21st August. Application forms available from www.roseoftralee.ie and the Rose of Tralee App. Closing date for applications is Friday 27th July.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR