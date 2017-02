Dingle will feature on our TVs screens this evening with the return of Other Voices.

The popular music series recorded its 15th season in St James Church last December.

The show will feature performances from West Kerry over the next couple of weeks – tonight’s show includes a special performance by folk legend Willie Nelson.

Imelda May, Cage The Elephant and Irish folk group Moon Looks On also feature on tonight’s premiere episode on RTÉ2 at 11.30pm.