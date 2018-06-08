Other Voices founder to be conferred with music doctorate at UCC

The founder of Dingle music series Other Voices will be honoured today at University College Cork.

Musician, filmmaker and broadcaster Philip King – who established Other Voices in St James’ Church in 2002 – will be conferred as a Doctor of Music at UCC.

Other Voices has gained international recognition, attracting a vast array of performers to Dingle over the years including the late Amy Winehouse, Elbow and just this past year, Sigrid.





The series has also hosted events in Derry, London, Berlin, New York and Texas.

Other Voices – which traditionally takes place in early December – has evolved into a festival weekend in recent years attracting large numbers to Kerry.