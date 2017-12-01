Other Voices festival gets underway today in Dingle

The eir Other Voices annual festival gets underway today in Dingle.

The 16th instalment to be hosted in St James’ Church and other venues around Dingle is expected to attracted thousands of visitors to West Kerry.

Among the acts performing in the church for the televised series are Sigrid, Django Django and Loyle Carner.

Performances will also be live streamed to eleven venues around Dingle and the music trail, featuring 40 live acts, also takes place around the town over the weekend.

The Ireland’s Edge conference gets underway this morning at the Dingle Skellig Hotel – among the speakers are IDA CEO Martin Shanahan and editor of The Observer newspaper John Mulholland.