Padraig Harnet Report 1
VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
2nd Round of Gneeveguilla AC Winter League
Tom O'Donoghue Reports
Kerry Football Team Revealed For Monaghan Clash
There are 3 changes to the Kerry team to take on Monaghan tomorrow in the Allianz Football League. Andrew Barry, Daithi Casey and Jack Savage...
Beaufort blogger
Hazel Joy from Beaufort is a full-time librarian and part time travel blogger. She spoke to Deirdre on the show about being a lone...
Fashion Fix with Danny Leane
Danny talks about how if we should dress for ourselves or for our age, spring colours, why sportswear is a huge trend for 2018...
Changing your SIM card due to scam callers
Deirdre spoke to Anita Ward from Ballyduff who had to change her SIM card because she got so many crank calls on Friday.