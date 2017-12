Visitors are being urged to stay away from a West Kerry fort following storm damage.

The Office of Public Works says Dúnbeg Fort remains in a very dangerous state with precarious conditions underfoot, after recent storms and bad weather conditions.

People are being asked to stay away from the Slea Head site for their own safety.

The site, which dates back to the Iron Age, also sustained serious storm damage and a large part of it fell into the sea in 2014.