Visiting restrictions continue at Cork University Hospital

Strict visitor restrictions continue at Cork University Hospital due to an outbreak of both the flu virus and the winter vomiting bug.

Management say they regret any inconvenience to patients and relatives, but say it’s necessary to ban all visitors to CUH in order to restrict the spread of the flu and Norovirus.

Cancer Services, Emergency Services, and Outpatient Services will continue as normal, however.

People with flu-like symptoms are advised to contact their GP by phone in the first instance, and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department.