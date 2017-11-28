Visit the new Palliative Care unit this Friday December 1st

By
receptionradiokerry
-

The Kerry Hospice Foundation welcomes members of the public to come and visit the new 15 bed palliative care unit from 4pm to 7pm this Friday December 1st.  Guided tours for all visitors, teas/coffee’s and mince pies served.  Come and see what your fundraising has achieved.

