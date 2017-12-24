St Vincent de Paul warns against use of moneylenders over Christmas period

The St Vincent de Paul in Kerry is appealing to people not to use moneylenders to get themselves over the financial hump of Christmas.

A spokesman for the society, says moneylenders are particularly active in the Tralee area, and often charge exorbitant rates of interest, which can create further problems down the road.

President of the Tralee area conference of the society, Junior Locke, says the number of people seeking the society’s help in 2017 continued to grow.

Many of the problems were caused by rising education costs.

He appealed to people to contact the society over Christmas if they run into financial problems, and not to go to moneylenders: