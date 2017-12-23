Vincent de Paul in Tralee to give out more than 200 Christmas dinners this year

The St Vincent de Paul expects to give out more than 200 Christmas dinners to people in the greater Tralee area on Christmas Day this year.

While the society carries out a ‘Meals on Wheels’ service every Saturday all year round, they’re expecting to be particularly busy over the festive period.

Volunteer drivers will gather at Oznam House in the town centre around 10am on Christmas morning, and will then deliver the full Christmas dinner to people in need in Tralee town, as well as outlying areas such as Ardfert and Fenit.

Most of the recipients are elderly, disabled or living alone.

Society spokesman Paddy Kevane, says they would welcome any volunteer drivers who might have a few hours to spare on Christmas morning.

He says that the company is just as important to the recipients, as the meal itself:

Anyone who’d like to help the Vincent de Paul ‘Meals on Wheels’ effort is asked to call 089 232 0818