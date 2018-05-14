Vigils to be held in Tralee and Dingle in support of Emma Mhic Mhathúna

Vigils are to take place in Tralee and West Kerry in support of Emma Mhic Mhathúna, a victim of the CervicalCheck scandal.

The 37 year old mother of five has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

She is one of scores of Irish women who were wrongly told thay had normal smear tests through the cervical check screening programme.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna will attend a silent vigil in Tralee town square at 6.30 this evening which has been organised by Sinn Féin councillor Toireasa Ferris and another vigil at Ballydavid at 7.30 tomorrow evening.

Julí Ní Mhaoleoin is organising tomorrow’s event in West Kerry.

She says we must make a stand.