A vigil will take place in Tralee this afternoon to highlight the issue of homelessness.

Homeless charities across the country say they’re beyond words to describe the crisis facing Ireland’s homeless.

Local campaigner Bec Fahy says up to 63 people are accessing homeless services in the county at present, and it’s hoped today’s vigil will help to highlight their plight.

The public are invited to attend the vigil, which will take place at 4 this afternoon in the Square, Tralee.