A vigil Mass will take place this evening in Tralee in memory of the late Jastine Valdez.

The Philippine native was abducted and murdered last weekend, with garda investigations continuing in south County Dublin today.

The vigil mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass this evening at 8:15.





Filipino Teresita Perez, who lives in Tralee, says the local community is shocked and saddened by the tragedy.

She says all are welcome to the vigil Mass.