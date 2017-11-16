Views sought on development of new car and bus park in Killarney

Views are being sought on the development of a new car and bus park on the Rock Road in Killarney.

Kerry County Council has begun a public consultation process to develop the 1.25-acre site between the Mercy Convent and Áirne Villa.

As well as a bus and car park, the council also plans to reconstruct the wall along Rock Road, and change the entrances to accommodate a footpath and cycle lane.

A new boiler house for the Pastoral Centre Building will also be constructed.

The plans can be viewed at council offices in Tralee and Killarney, and submissions or observations can be made up until the 20th of December.