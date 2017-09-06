Video of Ballymac family and bat viewed over ten million times

So a Bat flew into our house last night…. safe to say it was dealt with in a calm and mannerly fashion 🦇😂😂😂 #catchhimderry #pupgotexcited Posted by Tadhg Fleming on Tuesday, 5 September 2017





A hilarious video of a Kerry family attempting to help a bat out of their kitchen has been viewed over ten million times online.

The video, which has been widely shared by media organisations and on online platforms, was filmed by Tadhg Fleming from Ballymacelligott.

It shows Tadhg, his father Derry and mother Maureen, along with their puppy Basil in their attempts to get the unusual visitor back outside last Monday.

Derry Fleming says they never expected worldwide interest in the video: