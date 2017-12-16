Victory For St.Brendan’s Park Against Killarney Celtic

St.Brendan’s Park have reached the last 16 of the Munster Youth Cup following a comprehensive win against Killarney Celtic.

Jordan Barry scored for The Park after 21 minutes, Conor O’Brien followed with a second goal 8 minutes later.

Celtic’s Michael Devlin pulled one goal back for the opposition in the 47th minute but this effort proved unsuccessful in changing the result of the game as Jordan Barry scored two more goals for The Park to seal the victory.

It finished St.Brendans Park 4, Killarney Celtic 1.

Padraig Harnett reports

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftpadraig-3.mp3