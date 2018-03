Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are through to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.

They’ve beaten Griffith College Swords Thunder 78-71 to set up a clash with UCD Marian.

Scott’s Lakers St.Pauls Killarney lost 89-85 to IT Carlow in the League Cup.

They led 45-40 at half-time but trailed 62-59 at the end of the third.