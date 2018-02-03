Victim of road crash to be laid to rest in Dingle today

A 29-year-nurse killed in a road traffic accident on Tuesday will be laid to rest in Dingle today.

Keady Clifford from Emlagh, Dingle, died when the car she was driving was involved in a single-vehicle collision near Midleton, Co Cork.

A number of events have been cancelled out of respect.

The launch of the FLAG marine tourism strategy & action plan by Minister of State, Brendan Griffin, in Boolteens will be rescheduled.

A lecture by endurance swimmer Nuala Moore as part of Dingle’s Storm Festival will take place at the later time of 3.30pm at the Aquarium.

Burial will take place following funeral mass at 1pm.