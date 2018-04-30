Vicky Phelan’s Solicitor on the Cervical Check Scandal – April 30th, 2018

Cian O’Carroll, represents Limerick woman, Vicky Phelan, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. She received a settlement last week over a false negative smear test in 2011. Yet she was only informed last year of the misread test. Vicky was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014. The Cervical Check Helpline can be contacted at 1800 45 45 55, between 9am and 6.30pm.