Vicky Phelan’s solicitor believes the number of women affected by delayed cervical cancer diagnosis will rise

An inquiry is to take place into the Cervical Check scheme, after a number of women screened have died.

Half of the 206 women who were part of a look back of the scheme were not informed that they may have had a delayed diagnosis.

Last week terminally ill woman Vicky Phelan shed light on her interaction with the scheme after receiving the all-clear in 2011.

Medical negligence solicitor Roger Murray on the nervous wait for many women as a result of problems with the Cervical Check programme.

The HSE has yet to confirm the exact figure, but it’s understood around a dozen women have died, who were part of an audit of women with cervical cancer, who had been screened.

And about half of the 206 women were not informed they may have had a delayed cancer diagnosis.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced an inquiry will take place;

Sinn Fein says that will have to be done quickly – particularly in light of the deteriorating health of some women.