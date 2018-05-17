Danny the Vet joins Deirdre in our Killarney studio to talk about Summer conditions that effect your pets and he answers your pet related questions.
Protest in Tralee tomorrow in support of victims of CervicalCheck scandal
A protest will take place tomorrow in Tralee in support for victims of the CervicalCheck scandal. Organiser Sheila Daly says it was decided to have...
Canadian man who died on McGuillicuddy Reeks has been named
The Canadian man who died on the McGuillicuddy Reeks on Tuesday has been named. Simon Paquette, who was on the mountain with his fiancé, suffered...
Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD says Prince Charles would receive warm welcome
The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District says Prince Charles and his wife Camilla would receive a warm welcome in the town. It's being reported...
Veterinary Matters
Danny the Vet joins Deirdre in our Killarney studio to talk about Summer conditions that effect your pets and he answers your pet related...
Being on time
Have the Irish become better time keepers, and does starting at 8 actually mean 8 nowadays? Deirdre spoke to The Business Coach Helen Burns,...
Boycotting the sale of plastic bottles
Vincent O'Brien from Castlegregory wants to make Castlegregory to be the first village/town in Ireland to boycott the sale of plastic bottles.