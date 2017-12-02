Veterans of Siege of Jadotville presented with medal honouring their courage

The veterans of the Siege of Jadotville have been presented with a medal honouring their courage today.

In 1961, Caherdaniel’s Colonel Patrick Quinlan who led the Irish ‘A’ Company, 35th Battalion, and a number of Irish soldiers were attacked and held in captivity for over a month while on a United Nations peace-keeping mission in the Congo.

In October, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny unveiled a monument at Com an Chiste Pass to Colonel Quinlan.

Today all surviving members of ‘A’ Company – as well as families of those who have passed – were presented with the specially-commissioned Jadotville medal at a ceremony at Custume Barracks in Athlone.

Veteran – Captain Noel Carey – says it’s an emotional day for everyone connected with Jadotville.