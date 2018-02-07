Vet advice

Danny the vet discusses the number of strays around, tagging and chipping dogs, early neutering for cats and he also answers any questions you have.
Council refutes claims it’s to blame for Moyvane land line problems
Kerry County Council has refuted claims that it's to blame for land line problems in Moyvane. Eir say they've a cable fault in the area,...
27 patients on trolleys at UHK
27 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. That's up from 22 patients yesterday. According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation 580 people...
Information sought about child burials at Bessboro Mother and Baby Home
Information is being sought from the public about a mother and baby home in Cork. The Mother and Baby Home Commission of Investigation has made...
Mid Life
Does Mid Life have to be such a terrible and challenging time? Psychotherapist and writer Christine Webber says it's the most interesting time of...
Pushy Door salesmen
Deirdre spoke to Siobhan on the show today who had a fairly awful and intimidating experience the other night when a rather pushy door...
Irish Guide dogs
Deirdre was joined on the show today by Dara O’Cinneide (and his guide dog), Anna Lynch from the Irish Guide dogs Tralee branch, Anne...