Variety concert Saturday 25th November in Ballyheigue Community Centre

The Golden Lion Show ‘ A Night of Entertainment’ variety concert takes place this Saturday 25th November at 8;30pm in Ballyheigue Community Centre. Showcasing the very best of local talent, main act singer song writer Davie Furey & ELLY’D
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Major diversions in place following crash on Tralee-Dingle road
One person has been taken to hospital following a road crash outside Tralee on the main Dingle road. The collision involving a cyclist and a...
Kerry County Council to seek loan of €1 million for burial ground works
Kerry County Council has authorised the borrowing of €1 million euro for the provision and development of burial grounds in the county. The loan will...
Up to a thousand Kerry teens attend Road Safety Roadshow in Killarney
Almost a thousand teenagers from schools all over Kerry attended the Axa Road Safety Road Show at the INEC in Killarney earlier today. The event...
Just 1 Year: €1,200 Car Insurance to a Quote of €4,066 – November 21st,...
Danny Brosnan from Rathmore is self-employed. He’s been telling Jerry how costly car insurance is and how it’s a major consideration when you’re running...
Major Economic Conference in Killarney – November 21st, 2017
The inaugural Killarney Economic Conference will be held on January 12th and 13th next. Organiser Dr William Sheehan spoke to Jerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_22_willconf.mp3
Scaremongering Won’t Keep People Safe from Crime – November 21st, 2017
Sinn Féin Cllr and solicitor, Pa Daly, says he disagrees with Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice’s view that elderly people in rural areas should be allowed...