Variety concert Saturday 25th November in Ballyheigue Community Centre

By
receptionradiokerry
-

The Golden Lion Show ‘ A Night of Entertainment’ variety concert takes place this Saturday 25th November at 8;30pm in Ballyheigue Community Centre. Showcasing the very best of local talent, main act singer song writer Davie Furey & ELLY’D

