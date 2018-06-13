Vandals will not deter members of Listowel Tidy Towns as volunteers vow to strive on

Vandals will not deter members of Listowel Tidy Towns following a rampage in the town park.

That’s according to Listowel Tidy Towns secretary Mary O’Hanlon speaking in the aftermath of mindless acts of vandalism in the park on Monday night.

Benches and bins ere smashed using a bollard while a number of flower boxes were destroyed as the town awaits Tidy Town judging.





But Mary says the vandals will not deter local volunteers in their efforts, who vow to strive on:

Listowel Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney said Gardaí are investigating and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The investigation is proving difficult however as it’s unclear if CCTV in the park was operational at the time: