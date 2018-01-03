Adele Kelleher, Manager of the Sue Ryder charity shop Tralee, told Treasa Murphy about donations being urinated on and damaged.
Kerry Lotto winner plans piercing and tattoo following €550,000 win
A Kerry man is over half a million-euro better off having collected his Lotto prize at National Lottery Headquarters. The man, said to be married...
Number of patients on trolleys reaches record high
The number of people on hospital trolleys has reached a new national record high - at 677. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says this...
July is warmest month of 2017 in Kerry
2017 was the driest and warmest year for the past three years. That's according to statistics from Met Eireann for Valentia Observatory. December was the coldest...
Vandalism at Sue Ryder Tralee – January 3rd, 2018
Adele Kelleher, Manager of the Sue Ryder charity shop Tralee, told Treasa Murphy about donations being urinated on and damaged. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_03_VANDALS.mp3
Allegations child with autism and ADHD left Kerry school he attends by himself ...
Eight-year-old Alazar Mehari has autism and ADHD and attends the dedicated autism unit at Réalt na Maidine primary school in Listowel. His parents are...
Footprints – January 2nd, 2017
Mike Lynch, archivist with Kerry Library, on headlines in Kerry papers in January 1918. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_02_footprints.mp3