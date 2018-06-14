Vandalism in Listowel Town Park

Listowel Town Park was vandalised last week. Deirdre spoke to Mary Hanlon, secretary of Listowl Tidy Towns and Cllr Jimmy Moloney from Kerry County Council.
It's claimed the loss of jobs in Liebherr is one the worst things to have happened to the company. Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd, which is...
A special general meeting of Kerry Co-Op may held in two months to consider the possible spinning out of shares. Kerry Co-Op is the largest...
New electoral boundaries are being recommended for Kerry ahead of the Local Elections next year including six new local electoral areas. The changes are contained...
Killahan School
Deirdre visited Killahan school outside Abbeydorney where the children from the autism unit graduated yesterday.
Fashion Fix
Danny Leane talks about browsing in boutiques, the 'Athleisure' trend, summer accessories and 'High Summer' dressing.
The Saga of the Lost Rucksack
Michael Vaughan from Vaughan Londge Hotel in County Clare speaks to us about the tourist from Guatemala with a dilemma. He is appealing for...