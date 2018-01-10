Valentia Coast Guard Division coordinated and responded to over 800 incidents in 2017

Valentia Coast Guard coordinated and responded to 808 incidents last year (2017) with 109 lives saved and 1,435 persons assisted.

That’s according to most recent figures released by the Irish Coast Guard for 2017.

Valentia Coast Guard also responded to over 100 incidents in Kerry during this period including Maritime Search and Rescue, Mountain Rescue, Inland search and rescue and Air Ambulance responses.

Valentia Coast Guard covers an area from below Clifden to Youghal and 200 nautical miles into the Atlantic to the west.

Valentia also responds on the Inland waterways and lakes including the River Shannon, the Lakes of Killarney, Lough Derg, Lough Corrib and Lough Mask.

In 2017 the Coast Guard coordinated 28 incidents in the UK Search and Rescue area from the Valentia station.

In Kerry, Valentia Coast Guard responded to 51 maritime incidents, 35 incidents where support was provided to the Gardaí and 37 incidents where assistance was give to the HSE in Kerry.

They also assisted in 22 mountain rescues in Kerry and over 80 island MEDEVACS.