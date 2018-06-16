Valentia Slate Quarry receives another order from the Palace of Westminster

Valentia Slate Quarry has received another order from the Palace of Westminster.

The flooring of the centre and piers lobby in the palace are currently being restored, and the South Kerry Quarry received an order in recent days.

The contract has been ongoing since Valentia Slate Quarry reopened in 2004, having supplied the British House of Commons during the 19th and 20th centuries.





Meanwhile, there was a presentation of Valentia slate made to the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during yesterday’s visit to the county.

Michael Lyne of Valentia Slate Quarry describes what was presented to the royal couple.