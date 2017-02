Valentia Observatory was the wettest location in the country last month according to Met Eireann.

Figures show the weather station recorded 167mm of rain; the 5th and 26th of January were the wettest days at the southwest Kerry base.

Dublin Airport was the driest weather station; just 22mm of rain fell there throughout the month.

A total of 56 hours of sunshine was logged at Valentia Observatory during January; the 19th was the sunniest.