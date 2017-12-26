Valentia Hospital’s New building will be open to view for the public this Thursday 28th December from 2pm to 4pm. All welcome.
Bishop of Kerry asks us to be thankful for our blessings
The Bishop of Kerry is asking us to be thankful for our blessings this Christmas. Ray Browne is encouraging those in the Diocese of Kerry...
Archdeacon reminds of power of prayer
The Archdeacon of Limerick, Ardfert and Aghadoe is asking us to think about what we are praying for this Christmas. Reverend Simon Lumby of the...
Weather warning in place for Kerry
A weather warning for heavy rainfall is in place for many parts of the country this Christmas Day. The status yellow warning affects Kerry and...
Reindeer Walk
Deirdre spoke to John O'Donoghue from Caherdaniel who has motor Neuron Disease and is fundraising for two events that are taking place in Kerry...
The Beauty Spot: Top Ten Skincare Tips
Mary O'Donnell of 'The Beauty Spot' joins Deirdre on the show to give skincare advice to listeners and also, her top ten skincare tips
Between the covers
Librarian Mairead Costelloe spoke to Deirdre on the show today about book recommendations for Christmas. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Books2.mp3